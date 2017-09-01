Week 3 of the End Zone -- Scores

A sweep for Badger women's volleyball last weekend means the 6th-ranked team is now 2-0 (and they've already beaten another ranked squad). One reason for the sweep is freshman middle blocker Dana Rettke, who is standing above the rest. She delivered 30 kills so far in two matches and leads the Badgers in kills, blocks. Rettke is also third in the entire nation in hitting percentage at .619. Because of her big debut weekend, Rettke was n...

