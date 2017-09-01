Week 3 of the End Zone -- Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Week 3 of the End Zone -- Scores

MADISON (AP) -

Amherst 36, Shiocton 0
   Antigo 33, Ashland 0
   Appleton West 47, Wausau West 14
   Auburndale 21, Rib Lake/Prentice 7
   Badger 38, Waterford 21
   Bangor 50, Royall 0
   Beaver Dam 14, Baraboo 13
   Berlin 42, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6
   Black Hawk 68, New Lisbon 6
   Bloomer 32, Spooner 6
   Bonduel 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 13
   Brookfield Academy 14, Hope Christian 0
   Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 21
   Brookfield East 27, Muskego 17
   Brookwood 68, Necedah 20
   Burlington 47, Union Grove 29
   Cadott 53, Neillsville 25
   Cambria-Friesland 26, Wayland Academy 12
   Cashton 39, Hillsboro 14
   Cassville 58, River Ridge 19
   Catholic Memorial 35, Arrowhead 24
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 10
   Clear Lake 51, Shell Lake 14
   Clinton 48, Big Foot 12
   Colby 42, Ithaca 0
   Cuba City 33, Darlington 0
   DeForest 28, Reedsburg Area 13
   Denmark 41, Clintonville 0
   Dodgeville 42, Luther 8
   Durand 50, Mondovi 29
   East Troy 64, Edgerton 52
   Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20
   Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0
   Elk Mound 35, Glenwood City 20
   Fall River 24, Lourdes Academy 20
   Fennimore 28, Iowa-Grant 8
   Fond du Lac 35, Appleton North 21
   Fox Valley Lutheran 16, Freedom 14
   Franklin 49, Racine Park 0
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Richland Center 8
   Grantsburg 41, Webster 0
   Greendale 28, Pewaukee 20
   Greenfield 41, Brown Deer 0
   Hamilton 14, Marquette University 7
   Hartford Union 26, West Bend East 21
   Hayward Co-op 34, Barron 22
   Hilbert/Stockbridge 28, Ozaukee 0
   Holmen 56, Onalaska 29
   Homestead 50, Grafton 0
   Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 27
   Hortonville 22, Marshfield 14
   Howards Grove 55, Oostburg 20
   Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14
   Independence/Gilmanton 48, Highland 15
   Iola-Scandinavia 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8
   Jefferson 21, Brodhead/Juda 12
   Kenosha Indian Trail 49, Kenosha Tremper 7
   Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 21
   Kewaskum 15, Campbellsport 12
   Kewaunee 42, Algoma 7
   Kiel 49, Chilton 14
   Kimberly 28, Stevens Point 18
   Kingsford, Mich. 29, Milwaukee Riverside University 8
   La Crosse Logan 28, Tomah 14
   Laconia 34, Omro 33
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Pepin/Alma 16
   Lakeland 22, Medford Area 21
   Lakeside Lutheran 27, New Glarus/Monticello 17
   Lancaster 48, Black River Falls 0
   Lodi 56, Nekoosa 6
   Luxemburg-Casco 20, Little Chute 7
   Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21
   Marinette 39, Oconto Falls 9
   Markesan 40, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16
   Mayville 21, Lomira 0
   Melrose-Mindoro 49, Blair-Taylor 7
   Menasha 50, Xavier 8
   Menominee, Mich. 41, Kaukauna 33
   Menomonee Falls 20, Wauwatosa West 18
   Menomonie 41, River Falls 20
   Merrill 35, Mosinee 7
   Milton 12, Monroe 7
   Milw. Bay View 49, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
   Milwaukee Hamilton 52, Milwaukee South 22
   Milwaukee Lutheran 46, South Milwaukee 15
   Mineral Point 56, Boscobel 16
   Mishicot 12, St. Mary Catholic 6
   Monona Grove 49, Oregon 13
   Mukwonago 29, Waukesha South 28
   Neenah 48, Appleton East 7
   New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
   New Berlin West 21, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
   New London 35, Waupaca 14
   New Richmond 47, Baldwin-Woodville 20
   Newman Catholic 21, Sevastopol 18
   North Crawford 28, Riverdale 22
   Northwestern 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
   Notre Dame 52, Sheboygan North 9
   Oak Creek 32, Racine Case 27
   Oakfield 47, Port Edwards 12
   Osceola 43, Somerset 20
   Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood/Granton 0
   Pacelli 42, Manawa 6
   Parkview 36, Pardeeville 14
   Pecatonica/Argyle 51, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 14
   Peshtigo 14, Sturgeon Bay 12
   Pittsville 53, Rosholt 7
   Platteville 55, Westby 25
   Plymouth 41, Waupun 6
   Port Washington 34, Nicolet 21
   Poynette 47, Southwestern 7
   Prairie du Chien 34, Viroqua 12
   Prescott 6, Amery 0
   Racine Horlick 24, Kenosha Bradford 21
   Reedsville 26, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21
   Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14
   Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0
   Rio 14, Randolph 7
   River Valley 41, Arcadia 6
   Saint Croix Central 24, Ellsworth 6
   Sauk Prairie 34, Portage 18
   Shawano Community 56, Green Bay East 21
   Sheboygan Falls 29, New Holstein 20
   Shullsburg 22, Belmont 10
   Slinger 63, Cedarburg 35
   Southern Door 34, Oconto 33
   Sparta 37, Aquinas 0
   Spring Valley 41, Colfax 14
   St. Croix Falls 52, Cameron 0
   St. Marys Springs 33, Watertown 0
   Stanley-Boyd 29, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
   Stoughton 37, Edgewood 0
   Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6
   Thorp 22, Athens 20
   Tigerton/Marion def. Port Edwards, forfeit
   Turtle Lake 50, Flambeau 14
   Two Rivers 58, Roncalli 16
   Unity def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
   University School of Milwaukee 20, Saint Francis 3
   Valders 28, Brillion 14
   Watertown 59, Fort Atkinson 43
   Waukesha West 49, Oconomowoc 7
   Waunakee 42, Mount Horeb 20
   Wausaukee 44, Oneida Nation 28
   West Allis Central 34, Pius XI Catholic 14
   West De Pere 49, Green Bay West 0
   West Iron County, Mich. 34, Hurley 30
   Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 17
   Whitefish Bay 42, West Bend West 7
   Whitehall 36, Eleva-Strum 6
   Whitnall 62, Cudahy 0
   Wild Rose 36, Almond-Bancroft 0
   Wilmot Union 35, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 7
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 34, Random Lake 7
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Oshkosh North 7
   Wonewoc- Center/Weston 22, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20
   Woodstock Marian, Ill. 55, Columbus 0
   Wrightstown 28, Seymour 14

  • No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

  • Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

    Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average. The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program. More >>
  • Badger Bash at Union South Friday

    If you've never been to Badger Bash, come on over and see what it's all about as you make your way down to the Badgers' game on Friday. 

    If you've never been to Badger Bash, come on over and see what it's all about as you make your way down to the Badgers' game on Friday. 

