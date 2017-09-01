Week 3 of the End Zone -- Scores

MADISON (AP) -
Amherst 36, Shiocton 0
Antigo 33, Ashland 0
Appleton West 47, Wausau West 14
Auburndale 21, Rib Lake/Prentice 7
Badger 38, Waterford 21
Bangor 50, Royall 0
Beaver Dam 14, Baraboo 13
Berlin 42, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6
Black Hawk 68, New Lisbon 6
Bloomer 32, Spooner 6
Bonduel 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 13
Brookfield Academy 14, Hope Christian 0
Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 21
Brookfield East 27, Muskego 17
Brookwood 68, Necedah 20
Burlington 47, Union Grove 29
Cadott 53, Neillsville 25
Cambria-Friesland 26, Wayland Academy 12
Cashton 39, Hillsboro 14
Cassville 58, River Ridge 19
Catholic Memorial 35, Arrowhead 24
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 10
Clear Lake 51, Shell Lake 14
Clinton 48, Big Foot 12
Colby 42, Ithaca 0
Cuba City 33, Darlington 0
DeForest 28, Reedsburg Area 13
Denmark 41, Clintonville 0
Dodgeville 42, Luther 8
Durand 50, Mondovi 29
East Troy 64, Edgerton 52
Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20
Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0
Elk Mound 35, Glenwood City 20
Fall River 24, Lourdes Academy 20
Fennimore 28, Iowa-Grant 8
Fond du Lac 35, Appleton North 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 16, Freedom 14
Franklin 49, Racine Park 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Richland Center 8
Grantsburg 41, Webster 0
Greendale 28, Pewaukee 20
Greenfield 41, Brown Deer 0
Hamilton 14, Marquette University 7
Hartford Union 26, West Bend East 21
Hayward Co-op 34, Barron 22
Hilbert/Stockbridge 28, Ozaukee 0
Holmen 56, Onalaska 29
Homestead 50, Grafton 0
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 27
Hortonville 22, Marshfield 14
Howards Grove 55, Oostburg 20
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14
Independence/Gilmanton 48, Highland 15
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8
Jefferson 21, Brodhead/Juda 12
Kenosha Indian Trail 49, Kenosha Tremper 7
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 21
Kewaskum 15, Campbellsport 12
Kewaunee 42, Algoma 7
Kiel 49, Chilton 14
Kimberly 28, Stevens Point 18
Kingsford, Mich. 29, Milwaukee Riverside University 8
La Crosse Logan 28, Tomah 14
Laconia 34, Omro 33
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Pepin/Alma 16
Lakeland 22, Medford Area 21
Lakeside Lutheran 27, New Glarus/Monticello 17
Lancaster 48, Black River Falls 0
Lodi 56, Nekoosa 6
Luxemburg-Casco 20, Little Chute 7
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21
Marinette 39, Oconto Falls 9
Markesan 40, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16
Mayville 21, Lomira 0
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Blair-Taylor 7
Menasha 50, Xavier 8
Menominee, Mich. 41, Kaukauna 33
Menomonee Falls 20, Wauwatosa West 18
Menomonie 41, River Falls 20
Merrill 35, Mosinee 7
Milton 12, Monroe 7
Milw. Bay View 49, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 52, Milwaukee South 22
Milwaukee Lutheran 46, South Milwaukee 15
Mineral Point 56, Boscobel 16
Mishicot 12, St. Mary Catholic 6
Monona Grove 49, Oregon 13
Mukwonago 29, Waukesha South 28
Neenah 48, Appleton East 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
New Berlin West 21, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
New London 35, Waupaca 14
New Richmond 47, Baldwin-Woodville 20
Newman Catholic 21, Sevastopol 18
North Crawford 28, Riverdale 22
Northwestern 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Notre Dame 52, Sheboygan North 9
Oak Creek 32, Racine Case 27
Oakfield 47, Port Edwards 12
Osceola 43, Somerset 20
Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood/Granton 0
Pacelli 42, Manawa 6
Parkview 36, Pardeeville 14
Pecatonica/Argyle 51, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 14
Peshtigo 14, Sturgeon Bay 12
Pittsville 53, Rosholt 7
Platteville 55, Westby 25
Plymouth 41, Waupun 6
Port Washington 34, Nicolet 21
Poynette 47, Southwestern 7
Prairie du Chien 34, Viroqua 12
Prescott 6, Amery 0
Racine Horlick 24, Kenosha Bradford 21
Reedsville 26, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21
Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14
Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0
Rio 14, Randolph 7
River Valley 41, Arcadia 6
Saint Croix Central 24, Ellsworth 6
Sauk Prairie 34, Portage 18
Shawano Community 56, Green Bay East 21
Sheboygan Falls 29, New Holstein 20
Shullsburg 22, Belmont 10
Slinger 63, Cedarburg 35
Southern Door 34, Oconto 33
Sparta 37, Aquinas 0
Spring Valley 41, Colfax 14
St. Croix Falls 52, Cameron 0
St. Marys Springs 33, Watertown 0
Stanley-Boyd 29, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
Stoughton 37, Edgewood 0
Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6
Thorp 22, Athens 20
Tigerton/Marion def. Port Edwards, forfeit
Turtle Lake 50, Flambeau 14
Two Rivers 58, Roncalli 16
Unity def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
University School of Milwaukee 20, Saint Francis 3
Valders 28, Brillion 14
Watertown 59, Fort Atkinson 43
Waukesha West 49, Oconomowoc 7
Waunakee 42, Mount Horeb 20
Wausaukee 44, Oneida Nation 28
West Allis Central 34, Pius XI Catholic 14
West De Pere 49, Green Bay West 0
West Iron County, Mich. 34, Hurley 30
Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 17
Whitefish Bay 42, West Bend West 7
Whitehall 36, Eleva-Strum 6
Whitnall 62, Cudahy 0
Wild Rose 36, Almond-Bancroft 0
Wilmot Union 35, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 7
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 34, Random Lake 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Oshkosh North 7
Wonewoc- Center/Weston 22, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20
Woodstock Marian, Ill. 55, Columbus 0
Wrightstown 28, Seymour 14