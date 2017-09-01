Trump to announce DACA fate on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says he hopes President Trump gives congress time to fix the immigration program known as "DACA."

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation.

Speaker Ryan says he thinks the program should not be scrapped, but fixed.

"I would say these kids don't know any other home. i think there's a humane way to fix this. i think president trump agrees with fixing this and it's gotta be put to the Legislature," said Ryan.

The White House says the president will announce his decision on DACA on Tuesday.