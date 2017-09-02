Stage is set for Taste of Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Capitol Square is all ready to go for the 2017 Taste of Madison.
    Friday night crews were closing roads and finishing their set-up for the two-day food festival.
    Organizers say it's the best way to try a bunch of different restaurants in one place and hear some great music.
    "Taste started as a lot of food and musics been added and now music is a huge part of it with 3 stages surrounded by food and beverages it's a way to sample a whole bunch of different restaurants without going to the restaurant," said spokesman Brodie Birkel.
    The Taste runs from 2 p.m.- 8:30 p.m Saturday so it won't affect the Farmer's market.
    It's open again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
    Admission is free.

