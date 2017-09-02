Badger Bash opens another year of pregame fun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether they went to the Badger game or not, many people celebrated the return of Badger football with some pregame festivities Friday night.

The UW Marching Band played "On Wisconsin" to open another year of the Badger Bash at Union South on campus.

Jane and Steve Shenkenberg of New Berlin say they are regulars at the bash. They said they're excited to see where Paul Chryst leads the team this year.

"He does a great job. He knows how to coach the kids and get them ready. They play great for him. He's a great coach," Steve said.

Badger Bash kicks off 2.5 hours before every Badger home game.

