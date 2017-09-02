Madison Police investigate several overnight shots fired calls - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigate several overnight shots fired calls

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --This morning, Madison Police investigating several overnight calls about shots fired.  The first, downtown, on the 400 block of East Wilson.  Investigators say it happened around 1:30 a.m.  Police found 14 shell casings and seven vehicles were damaged.  Then, closer to 4 a.m., on the city's east side, police found five shell casings on the 200 block of South Fair Oaks. 

No injuries have been reported in either case.

Stay with 27 News as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.