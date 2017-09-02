Madison Police investigate several overnight shots fired calls

MADISON (WKOW) --This morning, Madison Police investigating several overnight calls about shots fired. The first, downtown, on the 400 block of East Wilson. Investigators say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Police found 14 shell casings and seven vehicles were damaged. Then, closer to 4 a.m., on the city's east side, police found five shell casings on the 200 block of South Fair Oaks.

No injuries have been reported in either case.

