Oh Boy! Dani Maxwell gives birth to healthy, handsome 'Brooks Bock'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some exciting news to share with our viewers about long-time Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Dani Maxwell.  She has long since shared her battles with infertility.  Friday morning, around 8:30 a.m., after just an hour or so of labor, Maxwell gave birth to Brooks Bock Zerebny.  It was a short labor.  She says she was rushed by ambulance to the hospital about an hour earlier.  

Brooks is 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches long.  Share your well-wishes to Dani, Steve and daughter, Rylan,  in the comments below. Congratulations!

