Oh Boy! Dani Maxwell gives birth to healthy, handsome 'Brooks Bock'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some exciting news to share with our viewers about long-time Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Dani Maxwell. She has long since shared her battles with infertility. Friday morning, around 8:30 a.m., after just an hour or so of labor, Maxwell gave birth to Brooks Bock Zerebny. It was a short labor. She says she was rushed by ambulance to the hospital about an hour earlier.

Brooks is 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches long. Share your well-wishes to Dani, Steve and daughter, Rylan, in the comments below. Congratulations!