Lands' End donates 25,000 pieces of clothing to Texas relief effort

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Some 25,000 pieces of clothing, including t-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts and sweatpants, will soon be on their way to Texas to help people who've been affected by Hurricane Harvey, thanks to Wisconsin retailer Lands’ End.

In a news release Saturday, company CEO and President Jerome Griffith said “Our hearts go out to those who have lost so much," due to the storms in the Houston area. The company is partnering with the American Red Cross to send the requested men’s, kid’s and women’s clothing.

Griffith says they're also appreciative of the Skinner Transfer Corporation from Reedsburg, which offered to transport the donation free of charge.

The merchandise will leave from Lands’ End’s Dodgeville headquarters and is set to arrive in Texas Sunday for distribution to those in need.