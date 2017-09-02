New details released in Grant County officer-involved shooting investigation

MADISON (WKOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released more information in the case of an officer-involved shooting Friday in Grant County.

At a news conference Friday night, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a deputy shot and killed an armed, wanted man around 7:00 a.m. The suspect was identified in a DOJ release today as 45-year-old Roger B. Helgerson, Jr.

Dreckman says Helgerson had multiple arrest warrants and was shot when deputies confronted him after he fled from them at a home in Millville Township.

The officers on the scene gave Helgerson first-aid, but he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was not hurt.

An autopsy was conducted at the University of Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday.

The involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Department of Justice's investigation, as well as an internal investigation.