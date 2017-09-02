Teenager faces life-threatening injuries after crash in Dane County Friday

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday afternoon in Dane County.

Dane County sheriff's officials report a Stoughton teenager was trying to turn around on Skyline Drive in the town of Pleasant Springs around 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by an oncoming Jeep, driven by another Stoughton teenager.



The 17-year-old driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay. Five people were inside the car that was hit. The driver and three passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries but another teenager in the vehicle had to be airlifted to a hospital, according to officials.

Investigators say everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It's still under investigation.