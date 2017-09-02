Packers Announce 53-Man Roster Cuts

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers released the following players on Saturday:

· G Kofi Amichia

· CB Donatello Brown

· TE Emanuel Byrd

· QB Joe Callahan

· LB Johnathan Calvin

· WR Michael Clark

· WR Montay Crockett

· WR Malachi Dupre

· G Thomas Evans

· LB Reggie Gilbert

· G Geoff Gray

· LB Cody Heiman

· DT Calvin Heurtelou

· QB Taysom Hill

· CB Daquan Holmes

· T Robert Leff

· LB Josh Letuligasenoa

· DT Izaah Lunsford

· LB Derrick Mathews

· WR Max McCaffrey

· G/T Adam Pankey

· TE Aaron Peck

· RB Kalif Phillips

· DT Brian Price

· CB Raysean Pringle

· S Aaron Taylor

· LB Jordan Tripp

· S Jermaine Whitehead

· WR DeAngelo Yancey

The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list.

The Packers reduced their roster to the mandated 53-player limit. Here's how it breaks down by position, via Packers.com

QB (2): 12 A. Rodgers, 7 B. Hundley

Released: 6 J. Callahan, 8. T. Hill

RB (4): 88 T. Montgomery, 30 J. Williams, 33 A. Jones, 32 D. Mays

Released: 34 K. Phillips

FB (1): 22 A. Ripkowski

Injured reserve: 40 J. Kerridge

WR (5): 87 J. Nelson, 17 D. Adams, 18 R. Cobb, 83 J. Janis, 11 T. Davis

Reserve/suspended: 81 G. Allison

Released: 89 M. Clark, 13 M. McCaffrey, 19 M. Dupre, 16 D. Yancey, 9 M. Crockett

TE (3): 80 M. Bennett, 84 L. Kendricks, 82 R. Rodgers

Released: 86 A. Peck, 49 E. Byrd

OL (10): 63 C. Linsley, 65 L. Taylor, 73 J. Evans, 69 D. Bakhtiari, 75 B. Bulaga, 67 D. Barclay, 68 K. Murphy, 78 J. Spriggs, 62 L. Patrick, 64 J. McCray

Released: 60 T. Evans, 74 G. Gray, 77 A. Pankey, 79 K. Amichia, 70 R. Leff

DL (6): 76 M. Daniels, 94 D. Lowry, 97 K. Clark, 95 R. Jean Francois, 99 C. Ringo, 90 M. Adams

Released: 96 B. Price, 71 I. Lunsford, 72 C. Heurtelou

LB (7): 52 C. Matthews, 53 N. Perry, 47 J. Ryan, 50 B. Martinez, 48 J. Thomas, 51 K. Fackrell, 91 J. Elliott

Physically unable to perform: 45 V. Biegel

Injured reserve: 57 D. Talley

Released: 56 J. Calvin, 55 C. Heiman, 49 D. Mathews, 93 R. Gilbert, 58 J. Tripp, 59 J. Letuligasenoa

CB (7): 31 D. House, 23 D. Randall, 24 Q. Rollins, 20 K. King, 28 J. Hawkins, 36 L. Gunter, 41 L. Pipkins

Physically unable to perform: 39 D. Goodson

Released: 38 D. Holmes, 46 R. Pringle, 44 D. Brown

S (5): 21 H. Clinton-Dix, 42 M. Burnett, 27 J. Jones, 29 K. Brice, 25 M. Evans

Released: 37 A. Taylor, 35 J. Whitehead

Spec (3): 2 M. Crosby, 5 J. Vogel, 61 B. Goode

Notes: