Packers Announce 53-Man Roster Cuts

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers released the following players on Saturday:
· G Kofi Amichia
· CB Donatello Brown
· TE Emanuel Byrd
· QB Joe Callahan
· LB Johnathan Calvin
· WR Michael Clark
· WR Montay Crockett
· WR Malachi Dupre
· G Thomas Evans
· LB Reggie Gilbert
· G Geoff Gray
· LB Cody Heiman
· DT Calvin Heurtelou
· QB Taysom Hill
· CB Daquan Holmes
· T Robert Leff
· LB Josh Letuligasenoa
· DT Izaah Lunsford
· LB Derrick Mathews
· WR Max McCaffrey
· G/T Adam Pankey
· TE Aaron Peck
· RB Kalif Phillips
· DT Brian Price
· CB Raysean Pringle
· S Aaron Taylor
· LB Jordan Tripp
· S Jermaine Whitehead
· WR DeAngelo Yancey
The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list.
The Packers reduced their roster to the mandated 53-player limit. Here's how it breaks down by position, via Packers.com
QB (2): 12 A. Rodgers, 7 B. Hundley
Released: 6 J. Callahan, 8. T. Hill
RB (4): 88 T. Montgomery, 30 J. Williams, 33 A. Jones, 32 D. Mays
Released: 34 K. Phillips
FB (1): 22 A. Ripkowski
Injured reserve: 40 J. Kerridge
WR (5): 87 J. Nelson, 17 D. Adams, 18 R. Cobb, 83 J. Janis, 11 T. Davis
Reserve/suspended: 81 G. Allison
Released: 89 M. Clark, 13 M. McCaffrey, 19 M. Dupre, 16 D. Yancey, 9 M. Crockett
TE (3): 80 M. Bennett, 84 L. Kendricks, 82 R. Rodgers
Released: 86 A. Peck, 49 E. Byrd
OL (10): 63 C. Linsley, 65 L. Taylor, 73 J. Evans, 69 D. Bakhtiari, 75 B. Bulaga, 67 D. Barclay, 68 K. Murphy, 78 J. Spriggs, 62 L. Patrick, 64 J. McCray
Released: 60 T. Evans, 74 G. Gray, 77 A. Pankey, 79 K. Amichia, 70 R. Leff
DL (6): 76 M. Daniels, 94 D. Lowry, 97 K. Clark, 95 R. Jean Francois, 99 C. Ringo, 90 M. Adams
Released: 96 B. Price, 71 I. Lunsford, 72 C. Heurtelou
LB (7): 52 C. Matthews, 53 N. Perry, 47 J. Ryan, 50 B. Martinez, 48 J. Thomas, 51 K. Fackrell, 91 J. Elliott
Physically unable to perform: 45 V. Biegel
Injured reserve: 57 D. Talley
Released: 56 J. Calvin, 55 C. Heiman, 49 D. Mathews, 93 R. Gilbert, 58 J. Tripp, 59 J. Letuligasenoa
CB (7): 31 D. House, 23 D. Randall, 24 Q. Rollins, 20 K. King, 28 J. Hawkins, 36 L. Gunter, 41 L. Pipkins
Physically unable to perform: 39 D. Goodson
Released: 38 D. Holmes, 46 R. Pringle, 44 D. Brown
S (5): 21 H. Clinton-Dix, 42 M. Burnett, 27 J. Jones, 29 K. Brice, 25 M. Evans
Released: 37 A. Taylor, 35 J. Whitehead
Spec (3): 2 M. Crosby, 5 J. Vogel, 61 B. Goode
Notes:
- The initial roster consists of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three specialists.
- The Packers kept five running backs total, including one fullback, as all three draft picks at the position made it.
- The 10 offensive linemen are the most the Packers have kept at that position since 2010, when they also kept 10.
- The Packers kept only two quarterbacks for the first time since 2013.
- Two undrafted rookies, CB Lenzy Pipkins and P Justin Vogel, made the roster. At least one undrafted rookie has made the roster every year of the Ted Thompson era, dating back to 2005.
- Starting the season on PUP, LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson will not be eligible to practice for at least six weeks. After six weeks, a three-week window begins during which they can begin practicing and be placed on the active roster at any time. Once a player practices for the first time, another three-week window opens during which he must be placed on the active roster or be lost for the season.
- WR Geronimo Allison is suspended for Week 1. He is eligible to return to the active roster after the first game, but a corresponding roster move would be required if the Packers are at the 53-player limit.
- This roster isn't necessarily final. Teams can begin signing players to their practice squads on Sunday afternoon, after the waiver-claim period has expired.