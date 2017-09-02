Packers Announce 53-Man Roster Cuts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers Announce 53-Man Roster Cuts

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers released the following players on Saturday:

·         G Kofi Amichia

·         CB Donatello Brown

·         TE Emanuel Byrd

·         QB Joe Callahan

·         LB Johnathan Calvin

·         WR Michael Clark

·         WR Montay Crockett

·         WR Malachi Dupre

·         G Thomas Evans

·         LB Reggie Gilbert

·         G Geoff Gray

·         LB Cody Heiman

·         DT Calvin Heurtelou

·         QB Taysom Hill

·         CB Daquan Holmes

·         T Robert Leff

·         LB Josh Letuligasenoa

·         DT Izaah Lunsford

·         LB Derrick Mathews

·         WR Max McCaffrey

·         G/T Adam Pankey

·         TE Aaron Peck

·         RB Kalif Phillips

·         DT Brian Price

·         CB Raysean Pringle

·         S Aaron Taylor

·         LB Jordan Tripp

·         S Jermaine Whitehead

·         WR DeAngelo Yancey

The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list.

The Packers reduced their roster to the mandated 53-player limit. Here's how it breaks down by position, via Packers.com

QB (2): 12 A. Rodgers, 7 B. Hundley
Released: 6 J. Callahan, 8. T. Hill

RB (4): 88 T. Montgomery, 30 J. Williams, 33 A. Jones, 32 D. Mays
Released: 34 K. Phillips

FB (1): 22 A. Ripkowski
Injured reserve: 40 J. Kerridge

WR (5): 87 J. Nelson, 17 D. Adams, 18 R. Cobb, 83 J. Janis, 11 T. Davis
Reserve/suspended: 81 G. Allison
Released: 89 M. Clark, 13 M. McCaffrey, 19 M. Dupre, 16 D. Yancey, 9 M. Crockett

TE (3): 80 M. Bennett, 84 L. Kendricks, 82 R. Rodgers
Released: 86 A. Peck, 49 E. Byrd

OL (10): 63 C. Linsley, 65 L. Taylor, 73 J. Evans, 69 D. Bakhtiari, 75 B. Bulaga, 67 D. Barclay, 68 K. Murphy, 78 J. Spriggs, 62 L. Patrick, 64 J. McCray
Released: 60 T. Evans, 74 G. Gray, 77 A. Pankey, 79 K. Amichia, 70 R. Leff

DL (6): 76 M. Daniels, 94 D. Lowry, 97 K. Clark, 95 R. Jean Francois, 99 C. Ringo, 90 M. Adams
Released: 96 B. Price, 71 I. Lunsford, 72 C. Heurtelou

LB (7): 52 C. Matthews, 53 N. Perry, 47 J. Ryan, 50 B. Martinez, 48 J. Thomas, 51 K. Fackrell, 91 J. Elliott
Physically unable to perform: 45 V. Biegel
Injured reserve: 57 D. Talley
Released: 56 J. Calvin, 55 C. Heiman, 49 D. Mathews, 93 R. Gilbert, 58 J. Tripp, 59 J. Letuligasenoa

CB (7): 31 D. House, 23 D. Randall, 24 Q. Rollins, 20 K. King, 28 J. Hawkins, 36 L. Gunter, 41 L. Pipkins
Physically unable to perform: 39 D. Goodson
Released: 38 D. Holmes, 46 R. Pringle, 44 D. Brown

S (5): 21 H. Clinton-Dix, 42 M. Burnett, 27 J. Jones, 29 K. Brice, 25 M. Evans
Released: 37 A. Taylor, 35 J. Whitehead

Spec (3): 2 M. Crosby, 5 J. Vogel, 61 B. Goode

Notes:

  • The initial roster consists of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three specialists.
  • The Packers kept five running backs total, including one fullback, as all three draft picks at the position made it.
  • The 10 offensive linemen are the most the Packers have kept at that position since 2010, when they also kept 10.
  • The Packers kept only two quarterbacks for the first time since 2013.
  • Two undrafted rookies, CB Lenzy Pipkins and P Justin Vogel, made the roster. At least one undrafted rookie has made the roster every year of the Ted Thompson era, dating back to 2005.
  • Starting the season on PUP, LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson will not be eligible to practice for at least six weeks. After six weeks, a three-week window begins during which they can begin practicing and be placed on the active roster at any time. Once a player practices for the first time, another three-week window opens during which he must be placed on the active roster or be lost for the season.
  • WR Geronimo Allison is suspended for Week 1. He is eligible to return to the active roster after the first game, but a corresponding roster move would be required if the Packers are at the 53-player limit.
  • This roster isn't necessarily final.  Teams can begin signing players to their practice squads on Sunday afternoon, after the waiver-claim period has expired.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

    More >>

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

    More >>

  • Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

    Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

    Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average. The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program. More >>
    Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average. The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program. More >>

  • Badger Bash at Union South Friday

    Badger Bash at Union South Friday

    If you've never been to Badger Bash, come on over and see what it's all about as you make your way down to the Badgers' game on Friday. 

    More >>

    If you've never been to Badger Bash, come on over and see what it's all about as you make your way down to the Badgers' game on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.