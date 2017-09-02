Man falls from cliff, dies at Devil's Lake State Park - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man falls from cliff, dies at Devil's Lake State Park

Posted: Updated:

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday. 

According to a spokesperson with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 27-year-old man fell from the Devil's Door area of the cliffs surrounding Devil's Lake. The agency could not share any other details of the incident at this time. Park rangers were handling the incident. 

Sauk County Dispatch tells 27 News the incident happened around 6:15 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.