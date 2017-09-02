Man falls from cliff, dies at Devil's Lake State Park

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.



According to a spokesperson with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 27-year-old man fell from the Devil's Door area of the cliffs surrounding Devil's Lake. The agency could not share any other details of the incident at this time. Park rangers were handling the incident.



Sauk County Dispatch tells 27 News the incident happened around 6:15 p.m.