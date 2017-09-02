Boys & Girls Club drops off donations in Texas, shops with families who lost homes

AUSTIN, TX (WKOW) -- A group of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County volunteers are getting ready to head home, after shipping out five semi trailers of donations for people who lost everything in floods in Texas.



CEO Michael Johnson tells 27 News the 20 volunteers brought $350-thousand worth of donations down to Texas this week, which came from the generosity of the greater Madison area. On Saturday, the group dropped items off at an Austin high school and the Austin Disaster Relief Network to deliver to shelters where thousands of evacuees are getting help.



"Almost 300 people were lined up and literally gave us a standing ovation when we pulled up to [the high school] and that was very encouraging to see," Johnson said.



The volunteers also took six families from La Grange, Texas out shopping for new belongings. The group had raised $30-thousand for efforts like that.



"To see that they were still laughing, having a good time, despite what they were going through, we literally spent thousands of dollars supporting them," Johnson told 27 News.



The volunteers are bringing back some former Madison residents who had just recently moved to Texas, but ended up getting floodwater in their home in the storm. They'll ride back to Madison with the group, which plans to leave at 3 a.m. Sunday.