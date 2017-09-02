Taste of Madison begins on the Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you might want to stop by the Capitol Square.

It will be packed downtown for the 34th annual Taste of Madison. The free event features more than 80 restaurants, 26 drink stands and three music stages.

Organizers say it's the best way to try a variety of foods in one place.

"I think my favorite thing at the Taste of Madison is seeing all the people come down get to try so many different things that Madison has to offer in one location, it's really just bringing everything Madison has to offer together," said Brodie Birkel, marketing director.

The Taste of Madison continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 27 News will be out all weekend, too, so stop by the WKOW booth to say hello.