Madison area brothers drive supplies to Texas for flood victims

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- People in Wisconsin are making an impact in Houston after flooding from Harvey devastated the area.

Two brothers in the Madison area saw the images of extreme flooding and damaged homes and thought they would bring their own boat to help, but those plans changed after they started receiving donations to bring down to Texas.



Joel and Jay Roltgen loaded up and spent 18 hours on the road to help. The brothers from DeForest and east Madison made a straight shot down to Houston, carrying a trailer full of supplies.

"We've got a pallet of paper towels, a pallet of toilet paper, I mean, we're talking about roughly six to seven thousand pounds of food and water," said Jay.

Everything in the trailer is in desperate demand in Houston. All of it was donated by friends, family, and complete strangers from the Madison area. All to lend a helping hand to so many in need.

"You got to do it, I mean, people need help and you have to help them out. It's really not that big of a thing," Joel told 27 News.

The Roltgen brothers dropped those supplies off at the Houston Food Pantry. They are also checking to see if they can volunteer their time as people who lost it all, begin to start over.