Dane County family back home after being stranded in Galveston during Hurricane Harvey

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Dane County family is safely back home Saturday after they were stranded in Texas for days during Hurricane Harvey.

What promised to be a great vacation for a black earth family turned Into a nightmare for Mandy Ayers and her son.

Ayers and a group of friends arrived in Galveston, Texas Friday for a Carnivale cruise.

“We were scheduled to leave Sunday and return tomorrow,” she said.

But as Hurricane Harvey headed towards the Texas coastline, the cruise was canceled Monday, leaving the group stranded for several days.

“Houston had closed down both their airports, the ports and everything was done on Sunday. We were looking at renting vehicles. however, nothing was open,” Ayers said.

They hunkered down in their hotel, but with food at the nearby grocery store and her funds both getting low, she reached out to Senator Tammy Baldwin's office for help.

“We have too many kids. we should probably just stay here. we know that we're safe and we're dry,” she said. “Kroger’s was out of food. they ended up closing. It was just frustration wanting to get out.”

Baldwin secured a military flight for her family and friends from Galveston to Dallas, where they caught a commercial flight home.

Baldwin issued a statement saying:

“Hurricane Harvey was an absolutely devastating storm and I have been so inspired by people working together, neighbors helping neighbors. I'm so pleased that we could provide some help to Mandy, her family and friends, and that they have reached home safe.”

“I don't know what strings they pulled, but they got at least two of our families out,” Ayers said.

“Our motto for the whole time was, just keep making lemonade.”

Ayers and her son arrived back home early Thursday morning. She feels the cruise line should have canceled the trip earlier than Monday. She said she didn't take out insurance and feared losing all her money if they didn't go. However, she said Carnivale Cruise is offering a full refund.