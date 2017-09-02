Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be named to NFL practice squads on Sunday.

