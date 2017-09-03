Shelter dogs impacted by Harvey to make their journey back to Wisconsin to find their forever home

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Hurricane Harvey's path of destruction didn't just effect the lives of people, it also impacted the lives of their their loving animal companions.

Knowing this a group of Wisconsin volunteers stepped up to the plate to help out. At least a dozen volunteers from Wisconsin rolled into Pearland, Texas Saturday afternoon with vans and a trailer full of pet supplies.

The volunteers brought everything from dog and cat food, to crates; pretty much everything one might expect a first time pet owner to grab after taking home their new family member.

Many of the volunteers like Larissa Gavin, founder of Lola's Lucky Day, a program that helps shelter dogs find their forever homes, jumped on the opportunity to come down here because they know how urgent the need is especially when disaster strikes.

Hundreds of animals displaced during Harvey ended up at shelters, some with owners, some without.

The first thing we do on intake is scan them, try to find an owner if they hopefully have one, but a lot of time unfortunately that's not the case," says Gavin.

It's why 50 shelter dogs will be traveling back to Wisconsin in hopes of finding their forever homes, all of whom hadn't been claimed before Harvey unleashed it's wrath on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The 50 or so shelter dogs being toted back to Wisconsin will leave first thing Sunday morning.

Gavin, originally from Fort Atkinson has been living in Houston for the past 10 years and plans to share the extra supplies the Volunteers brought with other shelters in need.