Man robbed after falling asleep during ride from downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate a robbery that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.



Police say a man called for an Uber to pick him up downtown. Shortly after, a vehicle picked him up from University Avenue. The man fell asleep during the ride. When he woke up, the vehicle was stopped at Grand Teton Plaza near Yellowstone Drive and Mineral Point Road. He did not ask to be dropped off there.



The man says someone, not the driver, refused to let him out. He called 911 when two people started punching him. They took his wallet and then pulled him out of the vehicle.