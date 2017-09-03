Back to School: Superintendent of the Sauk Prairie Schools stops by Wake Up Wisconsin

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- By the end of the week, most students in southern Wisconsin will be back in class.

On Monday, Dr. Cliff Thompson, Superintendent of the Sauk Prairie Schools stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the community and the upcoming school year.

Dr. Thompson says, "The Sauk Prairie community is fully invested in supporting our schools today and tomorrow," said Thompson. "We are thankful for the completion of a 34.6 million dollar referendum which provided facilities and space to meet the learning and safety needs of each one of our students."

The district offers academic and co-curricular programs to meet the interests and needs of more than 2800 students.

Dr. Thompson says district personnel strive to know the names of each one of our students, their academic history, and learning styles.

