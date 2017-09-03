Santana homers twice, Brewers beat Nats 7-2, take 3 of 4 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Santana homers twice, Brewers beat Nats 7-2, take 3 of 4

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

 Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 7-2 Sunday to take three of four games from the Nationals.
   Brewers starter Brent Suter, who had not pitched for the Milwaukee since Aug. 12 because of left rotator cuff inflammation, allowed two hits in three scoreless innings and left after 43 pitches.
   Jeremy Jeffress (2-0), Jacob Barnes and Anthony Swarzak combined for five hitless innings before Junior Guerra gave up a two-run homer to Ryan Zimmerman in the ninth.
   Without injured star Bryce Harper since mid-August, the Nationals stumbled a bit following a four-game winning streak against the New York Mets and Miami, scoring only eight runs in the four games against the Brewers. The only team in the NL East above .500, Washington (82-54) maintained a 15-game lead over the second-place Marlins.
   Milwaukee began the day 1 1/2 games behind Colorado for the NL's second wild card.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

    Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

    NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be...More >>
    NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be...More >>

  • No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

    More >>

    Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.

    More >>

  • Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

    Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

    Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average. The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program. More >>
    Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average. The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.