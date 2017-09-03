Packers Announce Practice Squad Signings

The Packers announced the following signings to their practice squad on Sunday:

G Kofi Amichia, CB Donatello Brown, QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Clark, LB Reggie Gilbert, DT Izaah Lunsford, LB Derrick Mathews, G/T Adam Pankey, S Jermaine Whitehead and WR DeAngelo Yancey.

QB Taysom Hill was picked up on waivers by the New Orleans Saints.