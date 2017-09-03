Packers Sign LB Brooks, Claim LB Odom, Trade LB Elliot - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers Sign LB Brooks, Claim LB Odom, Trade LB Elliot

GREEN BAY, Packers.com - The Green Bay Packers signed LB Ahmad Brooks, claimed LB Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, placed T/G Don Barclay on injured reserve and traded LB Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional draft choice.

Brooks, 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, is an 11th-year player out of the University of Virginia who has been selected to a Pro Bowl (2013) and twice named second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press (2012-13). He originally was selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Brooks played two seasons with the Bengals (2006-07) before joining the San Francisco 49ers, where he played from 2008-16. He has played in 133 regular-season games with 99 starts, registering 493 tackles (345 solo), 53.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 30 passes defensed and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Brooks has started all eight postseason contests he has played in and recorded 45 tackles (30 solo), 6.5 sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Odom (6-4, 262) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State by the Falcons on May 1 before being released on Sept. 2. In 2016, he was named first-team All-Sun Belt after registering 53 tackles (28 solo), 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles in 13 games played. Odom finished second in school history with five blocked kicks during his career. He will wear No. 98 for the Packers.

Elliott was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Toledo in 2014. He appeared in 38 regular-season games over three years, recording 33 tackles (27 solo), 39 special teams tackles, four sacks, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

