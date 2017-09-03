Hikers saddened by deadly fall at Devil's Lake

Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.

Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a 27-year-old man from Madison fell from the Devil's Doorway area of the cliffs surrounding the state park. DNR officials say his death was accidental.

Aryn Kinney, who spent Sunday hiking along the trail with her friends, says she's shocked to hear about the deadly fall.

"It's not good new to ever hear something like that and it sometimes scares people away [from hiking]," said Kinney, who has taken several trips to Devil's Lake. "[When you climb] you have to hold on to the rocks and keep your balance and go slow and not run up and down the trails."

Other hikers, Gracie McDermott and her boyfriend, Dylan, prepare in advance before they go hiking.

"We do research, a lot of research before we go hiking," said McDermott, who is always careful when exploring new territory. "If you don't really appreciate where you are and appreciate the dangers that are associated with [hiking] some stuff can go wrong."

As of Sunday, the DNR plans to continue investigating how the fall happened.