Proposal: Revoke licenses for repeat drunken drivers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin lawmaker has resurrected his bill calling for stripping repeat drunken drivers of their licenses for at least a decade.
Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard's proposal calls for revoking licenses of anyone who commits four or more drunken driving offenses or anyone who commits two or more offenses and has at least two convictions for serious crimes involving a vehicle. The drivers wouldn't be eligible for occupational licenses and couldn't apply for another license for 10 years.

The measure is up for a public hearing Tuesday in the Senate judiciary committee. Wanggaard chairs that committee.

He introduced a nearly identical measure last session. It cleared the Assembly but died in the Senate.

The public hearing will take place Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m. in room 411 South of the State Capitol in Madison. 

