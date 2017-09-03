Fight leads to gunshots in Fitchburg overnight

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A fight led to a shooting in Fitchburg early Sunday morning.



According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw several people and at least one vehicle leave the area after hearing the shots.



Investigators found shell casings and determined there was a fight before the shots were fired, but no one reported being hurt and the officers did not find any property damage, according to police.



Authorities are still working with the community to figure out what happened and who was involved. Police ask anyone with information to call Fitchburg police at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.