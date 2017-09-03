JJ Watt hands out donations to people in need after Harvey

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Many homeowners in flood-damaged Texas communities are far from recovery, but they're getting help from across the country, including some well known names at home.

The Houston Texans spent Sunday passing out donations and a familiar Wisconsin native was part of the group. Former Badger JJ Watt's focus has been on helping people in Houston. He started a massive fundraising campaign that's brought in more than $18 million.

Alongside his teammates, Watt passed out donations to several churches and organizations in the area, many of those are helping people who were displaced after the storm. From food and water to clothing and cleaning supplies, Watt helped deliver several truck loads full of donations.

This comes after Watt asked the nation and the world to help the city and the support has certainly been moving.

"I can't say thank you enough to the people around the world, to the people around America, to the people of Texas, showing their compassion, showing their true colors, showing that when there's a difficult time, when times get tough - humans step up to help other humans - so I can't say thank you enough to them," Watt said Sunday.

Watt says so far, more than 168-thousand donors have stepped up to help those in need. He has increased the fundraising goal to $20-million.