Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81. The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear. It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

"[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me and this team. [I wanted to do] whatever little piece I could do for him."

Fumagalli says he will go back to wearing his usual #81 for the rest of the year.