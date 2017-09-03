Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

"[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me and this team.  [I wanted to do] whatever little piece I could do for him."

Fumagalli says he will go back to wearing his usual #81 for the rest of the year.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

    What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

    Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher. "It was exciting," said Taylor after the game.  "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit.  Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen.  And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out." Once on the field, ...More >>
    Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher. "It was exciting," said Taylor after the game.  "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit.  Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen.  And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out." Once on the field, ...More >>

  • Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

    Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

    In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...More >>
    In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...More >>

  • Packers Sign LB Brooks, Claim LB Odom, Trade LB Elliot

    Packers Sign LB Brooks, Claim LB Odom, Trade LB Elliot

    GREEN BAY, Packers.com - The Green Bay Packers signed LB Ahmad Brooks, claimed LB Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, placed T/G Don Barclay on injured reserve and traded LB Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional draft choice. Brooks, 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, is an 11th-year player out of the University of Virginia who has been selected to a Pro Bowl (2013) and twice named second-team All-Pro by The Associ...More >>
    GREEN BAY, Packers.com - The Green Bay Packers signed LB Ahmad Brooks, claimed LB Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, placed T/G Don Barclay on injured reserve and traded LB Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional draft choice. Brooks, 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, is an 11th-year player out of the University of Virginia who has been selected to a Pro Bowl (2013) and twice named second-team All-Pro by The Associ...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

    What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

    Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher. "It was exciting," said Taylor after the game.  "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit.  Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen.  And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out." Once on the field, ...More >>
    Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher. "It was exciting," said Taylor after the game.  "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit.  Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen.  And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out." Once on the field, ...More >>

  • Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

    Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

    In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...More >>
    In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...More >>

  • Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

    Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

    NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be...More >>
    NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.