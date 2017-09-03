What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 7-2 Sunday to take three of four games from the Nationals.More >>
Amherst 36, Shiocton 0 Antigo 33, Ashland 0 Appleton West 47, Wausau West 14 Auburndale 21, Rib Lake/Prentice 7 Badger 38, Waterford 21 Bangor 50, Royall 0 Beaver Dam 14, Baraboo 13 Berlin 42, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6 Black Hawk 68, New Lisbon 6 Bloomer 32, Spooner 6 Bonduel 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 13 Brookfield AcademyMore >>
Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes, Wisconsin forced four turnovers, and the No. 9 Badgers recovered from a miserable start with a dominating second half to beat Utah State 59-10 on Friday night.More >>
