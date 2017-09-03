What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher.

"It was exciting," said Taylor after the game. "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit. Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen. And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out."

Once on the field, the freshman back ran for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also sparked the offense at the beginning of the third quarter with a 41-yard gain that enabled the badgers to score on the drive. That touchdown gave the Badgers the lead for the first time all game - and permanently.

"There wasn't anything that [Jonathan Taylor] did that surprised anyone on our sidelines," said Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst. "Yet, I think it would be unfair to say we expected him to do that - but it was good having him. I thought that he ran well. I thought Bradrick [Shaw] ran well. It was good to get going."

Taylor wants to do more than get going - he wants to contribute in any way possible. A week and a half ago, he wasn't sure if he would red-shirt. Now, after game one, he is a part of a trio of stable backs.

"I definitely feel like my role can grow," said Taylor. "Just by executing plays when my number is called, being sharp on every single play, knowing my assignment."

So with one touchdown under the freshman back's belt - and many more to hopefully come - has he worked out a touchdown dance yet?

"They're definitely coming along," said Taylor. "You know, that's something that we talk about. But it'll definitely be coming along, it'll be here soon."