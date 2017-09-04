Madison College student worried about her future as decision on DACA looms

MADISON (WKOW) --- President Trump is expected to end protections for young immigrants brought into the country illegally, with a six month delay.

He's will make the announcement to end DACA Tuesday.

DACA -- or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- allows certain protections for immigrants who entered the country as children, allowing them to stay and work without being deported.

The president's decision could impact hundreds of thousands of people enrolled in the program, including Madison College student Alondra Quechol.

Quechol was born is Mexico, but said she doesn't know much about her native country. The 20-year-old student was brought to the u-s by her parents when she was just 3-years-old.

“The thing that I really know about is the Independence Day and Cinco de Mayo,” Quechol said. “I don't know much of it's history. I try to, I really do.”

But she's worried that she and her sister may be deported if President Trump pulls the plug on DACA.

“Sometime today or over the weekend we'll have a decision,” Trump said.

“It will effect a lot of people. A lot of kids, a lot of youths. And also their parents right now,” Quechol said.

The Obama-era program temporarily protects undocumented immigrants who arrived in this country as children.

“It is basically a temporary work permit for certain youths that were brought to the united states before they turned 16,” said Raluca Vais-Ottosen, an immigration attorney with DeWitt Ross & Stevens.

Vais-Ottosen said rescinding DACA will force people into the shadows.

“I have clients with a masters and a PhD. degree. And they're worried that either they're going to get deported or they're going to have to go live in the shadows and start working for $5/hr or minimum wage doing dishes at a restaurant.”

Quechol fears immigration agents will start making arrests in the middle of the night.

“They have where we live. They have everything that they need. So there comes that fear too.”

And the stress of being in limbo is taking it's took.

“We're putting all our effort, all our sweat, all our sleepless nights into this. And to some of us, it's getting into our head,” Quechol said.

Vais-Ottosen said in Wisconsin, about 10,000 people will be effected if DACA is rescinded. Nationally that number is about 800,000.