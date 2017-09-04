Boys & Girls Club brings 6 Houston evacuees to Madison

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Boys and Girls Club volunteers are expected to arrive back home in Madison Monday morning after a trip to Texas to deliver donations. They'll have a few extra people with them.

The group rescued half a dozen people from the floods in the Houston area, including Demetria Speights and her daughter, who had just moved there from Madison five months ago. She says she couldn't find a way back home to her family.

"I tried to think of everything that I possibly can but there was no way out of Houston at all the highways were under water the airports were under water there was no way for me to get out," Speights told 27 News by phone on the drive home.

Late last week, the Boys and Girls Club brought five semi trailers full of donated items and money for people dealing with flooding in Texas and dropped it off Saturday.