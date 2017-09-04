27 News gets a look inside a Houston area home destroyed by Harvey

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- For the first time, our 27 News crew goes inside one Houston area family's home to see the impact of Hurricane Harvey firsthand.

Volunteers from as far as Wisconsin are helping people trying to clean up after the storm. We're showing you just how much some of these Texans have lost.

"This is the worst natural disaster that's ever hit us," Blain Jordan, of Friendswood, Texas, told WKOW.

Jordan has spent the last eight days picking up the pieces of his childhood memories. His 70-year-old parent's home is destroyed after it took on nearly four feet of water. The entire home is completely gutted out. The family even had to strip up to four feet of drywall from the house, so you can now see from one room through the next.

Jordan admits the devastating scene hasn't hit the family yet, but one thing that has hit them is the help they, and others around Houston, have received.

"It's so emotional seeing what everybody is doing," Jordan said, getting choked up.

Many don't know what comes next. Only about one in five people in the Houston area had flood insurance before the storm.