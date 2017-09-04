Teen dies after crashing into tree in Dane Co.

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A teenager from Madison died in a crash Sunday night.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9:30, deputies responded to a car vs. tree crash on Reiner Road near Burke Road in the Town of Burke. Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was going south on Reiner Road when he went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was the only person in the car. He was dead when deputies got there.



Authorities are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.