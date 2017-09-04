Teen dies after crashing into tree in Dane Co. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Dane Co.

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A teenager from Madison died in a crash Sunday night. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9:30, deputies responded to a car vs. tree crash on Reiner Road near Burke Road in the Town of Burke.  Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was going south on Reiner Road when he went off the road and hit a tree.  The driver was the only person in the car.  He was dead when deputies got there.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

