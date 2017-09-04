New mural celebrates opening of specialty art store in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new art store is opening for a unique type of artist in Madison.

The new Momentum Art Tech is open on Cottage Grove Road. The store sell specialty art supplies and also has an art gallery.



"I've been in Madison for 15 years and I've noticed we really don't have any affordable specialty art stores here. It's usually all big box or on State Street, so we wanted to bring an art store to the east side, specifically [to a] community that needs an art store, for everyone to be able to afford and express themselves," said owner James Gubbins.

27 News photojournalist Sam Gaudet gives us a look at the special mural celebrating the new store and all it stands for. Watch the attached video for more.