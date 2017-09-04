27-year-old man sustains life threatening injuries in Dodge County motorcycle crash

WESTFORD (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff''s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash, that happened near CTH FW & CTH G in the town of Westford.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:30 in the morning after a motorcycle operated by 27-year-old William Golliher ran a stop sign at the intersection.

Authorities say Golliher continued through the intersection and into a ditch where his motorcycle overturned. Golliher flew off his bike landing on a nearby parked car.

It wasn't until 7:15 am that Golliher was found. He was taken to UW Hospital via Flight for Life, having sustained life threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Golliher's condition is currently unknown.