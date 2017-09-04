27-year-old man sustains life threatening injuries in Dodge County motorcycle crash

Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
A teenager from Madison died in a crash Sunday night.More >>
A teenager from Madison died in a crash Sunday night.More >>
Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.More >>
Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.More >>
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities say a teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday afternoon in Dane County.More >>
Authorities say a teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday afternoon in Dane County.More >>
A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.More >>
A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.More >>
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is calling a business a "total loss" after a fire erupted early Saturday morning.More >>
Twin Haven Resort considered a total loss after a fire, early Saturday morning.More >>
A Dane County family is safely back home Saturday after they were stranded in Texas for days during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Dane County family is safely back home Saturday after they were stranded in Texas for days during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Commission administrator Brian Bell says the panel fielded 39 complaints of alleged legal violations from July 2016 through June 2017, leading to one investigation.More >>
Wisconsin's Ethics Commission reportedly investigated just one alleged violation in its first year of operation.More >>
Hurricane Harvey's path of destruction didn't just effect the lives of people, it also impacted the lives of their their loving animal companions.More >>
Hurricane Harvey's path of destruction didn't just effect the lives of people, it also impacted the lives of their their loving animal companions.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
People in Wisconsin are making an impact in Houston after flooding from Harvey devastated the area.More >>
People in Wisconsin are making an impact in Houston after flooding from Harvey devastated the area.More >>
A group of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County volunteers are getting ready to head home, after shipping out five semi trailers of donations for people who lost everything in floods in Texas.More >>
A group of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County volunteers are getting ready to head home, after shipping out five semi trailers of donations for people who lost everything in floods in Texas.More >>
There’s startling new information you need to know about contemporary living that’s had a dramatic and dangerous effect on just how quickly modern homes burn.More >>
There’s startling new information you need to know about contemporary living that’s had a dramatic and dangerous effect on just how quickly modern homes burn.More >>
The Gubernatorial Candidate was the the Wood County State Fair on Saturday and weighed in on the Foxconn deal.More >>
The Gubernatorial Candidate was the the Wood County State Fair on Saturday and weighed in on the Foxconn deal.More >>