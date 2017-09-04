1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee, our affiliate reports.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday.  The Milwaukee Police Department's Twitter posted "officers involved in shooting. Officers unharmed. One suspect shot." 

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told our affiliate it responded to the scene for one fatality.

