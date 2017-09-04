UPDATE: 37-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 37-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 37-year-old man has died after being shot by police late Sunday night.

Milwaukee police say officers were called out to a large fight before 10 p.m.  Assistant Police Chief William Jessup said, "As officers responded, there were shots fired in addition to the scuffle that was taking place.  When officers arrived on scene, they confronted the individual that had a gun. Two officers discharged their firearms, striking that subject.  He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Our affiliate says the man's name has not been released.  Police say no officers were hurt.  The Wauwatosa Police Department will investigate the shooting.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee, our affiliate reports.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday.  The Milwaukee Police Department's Twitter posted "officers involved in shooting. Officers unharmed. One suspect shot." 

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told our affiliate it responded to the scene for one fatality.

