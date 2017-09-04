Farm-to-school healthy wrap snacks for kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- As most students head back to school, providing a healthy and nutritious after school snack can be a challenge.
On Tuesday, Kriss Marion of Circle M Market Farm in Blanchardville stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share her recipe for “Farm-to-School Wrap Snacks."
The secret to these wrap snacks is having a range of fillings cut and ready to go, creating a fun palette for kids to choose from. Keep the colorful fillings in glass ball jars in the fridge, and you just might find your children, your spouse - or you - reaching in to make a healthy snack when hunger hits, rather than grabbing a cookie. Make it easy and make it fun. Play with your food!
Click on the video above for more information.
Healthy Farm-to-School Wrap Snacks
Outer Wraps:
Spring Roll Wrappers
Small Napa Cabbage Leaves
Whole Grain Mini Tortillas
Small Inner Leaves of Boston or Butter Crunch Lettuce
Colorful Fillings:
Shredded Carrots
Shredded Purple Cabbage
Scrambled Eggs, cut in strips
Brown Rice
Sliced Avocado
Shredded Lettuce
Chopped Tomatoes
Sprouts
Cooked and Seasoned Beans
Sliced Scallions
Cooked and Diced Pork or Chicken
Cooked Mini-Shrimp
Raisins, Craisins, Currants
Chopped Cilantro
Chopped Mint
Chopped Peanuts
Dips and Spreads:
Hummus
Peanut Butter
Guacamole
Chili-Lime Peanut Sauce (peanut butter with Sriracha and Lime Juice to thin)
Soy Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
As you can see, this is more of a template than a recipe. Who doesn’t love to touch food, make up a masterpiece, and fold something around it before eating it up? These can be messy, but they are always fun. Make them with your kids the night before, and tuck into containers to pack in the morning, or have the ingredients ready and waiting for a quick after-school snack. I’m going to break down the spring roll version first, since it requires the most explanation.
Soak a spring roll wrapper in a deep plate of water for about 10 seconds until it becomes pliable, but not sticky. This may take some experimenting to get right. Lay the wrapper on a dish towel and put sparing fillings in a 3-inch long oval in the middle. Drizzle with a sauce. Fold up carefully, first one side along the long edge of the oval, then the two short sides, then roll the whole package up toward the loose end. The tighter it is, the easier it is to eat.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.