Packers Sign G Lane Taylor to Extension

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed G Lane Taylor to a contract extension. The signing was announced Monday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Taylor, who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Oklahoma State, was one of three Packers linemen (David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga) to start every game last season. He was part of a line that helped the offense rank in the top 10 in several categories during the 2016 regular season, including points per game (No. 4, 27.0), yards per game (No. 8, 368.8) and first downs (No. 7, 349).

After a college career that concluded as a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference’s coaches as a senior, Taylor was one of three rookie free agents to make Green Bay’s opening-day roster in 2013. He has steadily increased his playing time over his career, playing in 46 games with 18 starts during the regular season and in seven postseason contests with three starts.

(The Green Bay Packers contributed information to this article.)

  What's the Rush? Badger Freshman RB Contributing Already

    Friday night's Wisconsin win featured a breakout performance by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who was the game's leading rusher. "It was exciting," said Taylor after the game.  "You know, remember coming [to Wisconsin] on my [recruiting] visit.  Watching [the team come out at Camp Randall] on the big screen.  And now you're actually in the tunnel and it feels surreal. But it was very exciting coming out." Once on the field, ...
  Badger Honors LB Cichy in Season Opener

    In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81.  The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear.  It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...
  Clement Makes Cut in Philly, Houston Does Not in Pittsburgh

    NFL Teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.  Among those who were kept on, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia.  He is one of five running backs being kept on the roster by the Eagles.  This preseason, Clement played in all four games, rushing for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston was released by Pittsburgh.  He was the only QB cut by the Steelers.  Players are eligible to be...
