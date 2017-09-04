New slogan unveiled on historic Packers fence

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- There is new artwork near Lambeau Field. The original Packers Fence received a fresh new slogan on Monday.

"We put the slogan "we are the Pack, we are winners," said Pete Harrsch, a relative of the homeowner where the fence is located. "We wanted to include the entire team, not single out individual players."

The annual tradition began in 1984 with the original homeowners. It is carried on by the current homeowner.

The fence, which is located directly across the street from Lambeau Field, is a designated historical site.