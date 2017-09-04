Portage family who “lost everything” in 2012 is collecting donations for Harvey relief

PORTAGE (WKOW) – A Portage family is collecting donations to bring down to help those affected by Harvey because they've been through tragedy themselves.

Tara Norland began collecting donations outside a Walmart off New Pinery Road in Portage Monday.

Norland had a trailer donated to her by Big O's in Portage so she could take the donations to several affected cities in Texas, including Beaumont.

She wanted to help out with Harvey relief efforts because she says her family knows how those affected by the storm are feeling.

Norland and her family lost their home and business during a fire in 2012.

“I can't watch and not do something to help these people in some way," said Norland. "I want to go down there and I want to get my hands dirty with them and help them tear the walls down, so they don't feel alone,”

Norland says her trailer will be parked in the parking lot of the Walmart between 11:00 pm and 6 pm until Thursday. They will be accepting donations from anyone who wants to contribute to the disaster relief effort.

In addition to the trailer, a semi is also being donated for the time being to bring down additional donations. The driver of the semi will be collecting more donations near the parking lot until Saturday.

Other donation spots are being set up across southern Wisconsin that Norland, her friends, and family will bring down to Texas.

To check out other donation spots visit Norland's Facebook page.