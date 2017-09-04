South Central Federation of Labor holds annual Laborfest celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Labor Day pays tribute to the American workers movement. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the day is "dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers."

In practice, government offices and organizations are closed, and many businesses shut down for the day.

To celebrate the holiday, South Central Federation of Labor held its annual LaborFest on South Park Street in Madison.

Union members and people from all over Madison and South Central Wisconsin gathered to enjoy music, dancing, drinks, and food.

The event was free and open to the public. It included magic shows, face painting, a bounce house, balloon twister, and a caricature artist.