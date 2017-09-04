Proposed Amtrak route would connect cities by train from Chicago to St. Paul

Authorities are now identifying the teenager who died Sunday night in a crash in Dane County.More >>
Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.More >>
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have announced they are expecting a third child, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Monday.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
China says President Donald Trump's threat to cut off trade with countries that deal with North Korea is unacceptable and unfair.More >>
A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after falling at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday.More >>
President Trump is expected to end protections for young immigrants brought into the country illegally, with a six month delay. He's will make the announcement to end DACA Tuesday.More >>
The Taste of Madison just wrapped up it's 34th year bringing dozens of local restaurants and lots of music to the Capitol Square.More >>
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Uber passenger tells police he was robbed after falling asleep in the car.More >>
Madison police investigate a robbery that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is calling a business a "total loss" after a fire erupted early Saturday morning.More >>
Twin Haven Resort considered a total loss after a fire, early Saturday morning.More >>
Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.More >>
Several hikers say they're saddened after learning about a deadly fall that happened at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday evening.More >>
A Dane County family is safely back home Saturday after they were stranded in Texas for days during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Dane County family is safely back home Saturday after they were stranded in Texas for days during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Commission administrator Brian Bell says the panel fielded 39 complaints of alleged legal violations from July 2016 through June 2017, leading to one investigation.More >>
Wisconsin's Ethics Commission reportedly investigated just one alleged violation in its first year of operation.More >>