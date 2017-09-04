Proposed Amtrak route would connect cities by train from Chicago - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Proposed Amtrak route would connect cities by train from Chicago to St. Paul

MADISON (WKOW) -- A partnership between Wisconsin and the Minnesota DOT is aiming to bring a second train to the tracks between St. Paul and Chicago.

The route would help connect cities across the region in a way that hasn't been done before.

About one quarter of all train passengers between Chicago and Seattle get on or off between Chicago and St. Paul.

An informational meeting is scheduled to take place with the Minnesota DOT Wednesday.

