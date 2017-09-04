Several people affected by Harvey return to Madison with Boys and Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) – Several people whose homes were destroyed by flood waters in Texas during Harvey, were brought back to Madison as volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club returned from their four-day trip.

Betty Thomas, who lives in Port Arthur was taken in by Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson and his team after her home was submerged underwater.

"It was scary in that water, it was y'all, all I could think about was snakes and alligators cause we got a lot of them down there," said Thomas, who brought along her daughter, Sonya Jordan. "We just thankful that they came in and got us."

Along with rescuing affected families Johnson and his team thousands of donated items to a local Boys and Girls Club in Austin, Texas.

"The Austin Area Relief network said this was the largest gift of donations that they had received since Hurricane Harvey happened," said Johnson, who thanked the Dane County and greater Wisconsin community for helping in the relief effort.

As the group settles down from their long trip, Thomas and Jordan will be staying with family in Wisconsin.

"I love every one of y'all that helped us get here, appreciate y'all help," said Jordan as she addressed a crowd of volunteers.