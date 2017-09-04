Windsor Elementary gets a new look to start the school year

WINDSOR (WKOW) --- A new school year begins in Dane County Tuesday. And kids at Windsor Elementary will be welcomed by big changes.

And parents like Amy and Ed Immekus are excited about it.

The revamped school will have larger classrooms, a new library and gym, as well as a new playground.

“What I like about this school, as far as what I’ve seen so far, is each grade level has a community space, which provides the teachers themselves flexibility on how they are instructing children,” Amy said.

With the addition of a new building, the school will nearly double in size.

“Definitely a different feel in the classroom with larger spaces. Most of the classrooms now have, I think all the classrooms I’ve seen, now have windows, which is great,” Amy said. “The lunchroom is beautiful. The lunchroom is almost all windows. So they get a lot of bright lights and exposure to sunlight throughout the day.”

Village board member Don Madelung said Windsor Elementary had additional property, which provided the opportunity for expansion.

“It was pretty much the center of the population, both for Windsor and Deforest and the surrounding area.”

Madelung said due to growth in the district, the school will be close to capacity when it opens.

“I venture to say that there had to be at least a good 25 percent growth over the last couple of years.”

“When Sebastian was a kindergartener, I believe there were six classes of 20 children. So the size of the class was an issue. just having six, I mean it was a lot. And then to fit that in the old school, the constraints of the old school was kind of crazy,” Ed said.

“The other gym was a little, it was smaller than the other gym,” said Amy and Ed's son Sebastian.

While the new building will have all types of new features, it's the new playground that Sebastian is most excited about.

“Oh yeah, I love the playground. it's so big,” Sebastian said.

Another improvement is the new parking lot, which will allow parents to pick up and drop off kids without competing with school buses.

The expansion took about a year and a half to two years to complete. The cost is part of a $41 million referendum in 2015.