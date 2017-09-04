Hornibrook attributes mental mistakes to Badgers slow first half against Utah State

The end result Friday night was the one the Badgers were looking for but the Wisconsin offense still sputtered at times in the first half but the comeback and dominate second half was lead by the poise of Sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

It was Hornibrook's 10th career start at Wisconsin and it turned out to be one of the best games he has played for the Badgers. Hornibrook threw for a career high 244 yards with three touchdown passes, also a game career high, but what took so long for the offense to shift into gear? After watching the film from the game, Hornibrook attributes the slow start to mental mistakes.

"It was kind of the same that we thought right after the game, we didn't execute on some little stuff in the beginning and after that we started to smooth some things out." Said Hornibrook. "Definitely showed that we could do that stuff in the second half. Some stuff we were just having some mental errors in the beginning."

Head coach Paul Chryst addressed the media in a Monday morning press conference. "Overall I liked the way the he saw the game. I thought he made some plays and he gave guys a chance to make plays." Chryst said.

No. 9 Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff time.

