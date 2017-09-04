Badgers WR Quintez Cephus' touchdown catch was worth more than points

In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.

It came with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. Cephus caught a 21 yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook, then pointed up to the sky, because this one had a completely different meaning than other ones he has scored.

Cephus lost his father to a gun shot wound this past April in their home town of Macon Georgia. Cephus returned to Wisconsin to continue to play out his college career. He finished the game against Utah State with 33 yards on three receptions as his role on the offense continues to expand.

"Last year I think I was blocking a lot, but this year my role is to make plays and that's what I need to do." Said Cephus. "My self goals, I want to make more plays this year and that's what I have to do to help our team."

The Badgers sideline was ecstatic for Cephus after he scored his touchdown Friday night putting Wisconsin ahead 37-10.

"I was definitely excited for him." Said senior wide receiver Jazz Peavy. "I told him something like that was going to come for him. I'm glad he was able to get that for himself. Everybody was really excited and happy for him."

No. 9 Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff time.

