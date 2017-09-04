College Volleyball: Wisconsin Stays put at No. 6 in national pol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Volleyball: Wisconsin Stays put at No. 6 in national poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.

The Badgers picked up three more wins over the weekend after winning the K-State Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. Through five matches, Wisconsin has yet to lose a set in a match. The Badgers are (15-0) in match set play.

"I'm not surprised with the wins, but I think we have connected a little bit better than what you probably could reasonably think  with a new setter and a lot of new players." Said Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield.

On top of this week's poll is Big Ten rival Minnesota. The Badgers will host the Gophers on October 4 at the UW Field House.

Next Up: Wisconsin will host Lipscomb Thursday night at 7p.m at the UW Field House.

AVCA Poll - September 4, 2017

1 Minnesota (29)
2 Florida (21)
3 Penn State (12)
4 Stanford (1)
5 Texas (1)
6 Wisconsin
7 Kansas
8 Washington
9 Creighton
10 BYU
11 UCLA
12 Nebraska
13 Kentucky
14 Oregon
15 San Diego
16 Michigan
17 Purdue
18 Utah
19 Southern California
20 Florida State
21 Michigan State
22 Iowa State
23 Wichita State
24 Ohio State
25 Colorado State

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: North Carolina 111; Northern Iowa 60; Illinois 44; Washington State 24; Western Kentucky 11; Missouri State 10; Miami (FL) 9; Lipscomb 8; Cal Poly 6; Baylor 4

Ten teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 37 combined points.

Dropped Out: North Carolina 16; Western Kentucky 24

