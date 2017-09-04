College Volleyball: Wisconsin Stays put at No. 6 in national poll

The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.

The Badgers picked up three more wins over the weekend after winning the K-State Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. Through five matches, Wisconsin has yet to lose a set in a match. The Badgers are (15-0) in match set play.

"I'm not surprised with the wins, but I think we have connected a little bit better than what you probably could reasonably think with a new setter and a lot of new players." Said Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield.

On top of this week's poll is Big Ten rival Minnesota. The Badgers will host the Gophers on October 4 at the UW Field House.

Next Up: Wisconsin will host Lipscomb Thursday night at 7p.m at the UW Field House.

AVCA Poll - September 4, 2017

1 Minnesota (29) 2 Florida (21) 3 Penn State (12) 4 Stanford (1) 5 Texas (1) 6 Wisconsin 7 Kansas 8 Washington 9 Creighton 10 BYU 11 UCLA 12 Nebraska 13 Kentucky 14 Oregon 15 San Diego 16 Michigan 17 Purdue 18 Utah 19 Southern California 20 Florida State 21 Michigan State 22 Iowa State 23 Wichita State 24 Ohio State 25 Colorado State

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: North Carolina 111; Northern Iowa 60; Illinois 44; Washington State 24; Western Kentucky 11; Missouri State 10; Miami (FL) 9; Lipscomb 8; Cal Poly 6; Baylor 4

Ten teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 37 combined points.

Dropped Out: North Carolina 16; Western Kentucky 24