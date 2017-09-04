College Volleyball: Wisconsin Stays put at No. 6 in national poll

The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>
The end result Friday night was the one the Badgers were looking for but the Wisconsin offense still sputtered at times in the first half but the comeback and dominate second half was lead by the poise of Sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook.More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have signed G Lane Taylor to a contract extension. The signing was announced Monday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.More >>
Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 7-2 Sunday to take three of four games from the Nationals.More >>
