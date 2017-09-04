DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- You will soon be able to own a piece of Door County history.

Parts of the historic Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will be up for auction later this month to help pay for a new tower.

A dozen artists and carpenters are re-purposing unusable materials from the old tower and turning them into artwork.

Rachel Stollenwerk is the campaign director for the Eagle Tower Fund. She says, "From stairs to bolts and all types of things and they've really started turning them into really creative, either art pieces or functional things, like benches. So, we'll be using all of those pieces as part of our live and silent auction."

The auction is set for Saturday, September 30 at White Cottage Red Door in Fish Creek.

Construction on the new tower will begin late next year.