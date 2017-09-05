Pink flamingos flock to UW-Madison once again - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pink flamingos flock to UW-Madison once again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison are starting off the school year with a welcome from the city's official bird, the pink flamingo.

On Monday evening, we found a flock of the flamingos perched atop One Alumni Place, right by the Memorial Union and the soon-to-open Alumni Park.

The flamingos were planted there as a celebration of an anniversary at the university. Before the start of school on September 4, 1979, students planted more than 1,000 of the plastic birds on Bascom Hill. According to the Alumni Park Facebook page, the park will celebrate campus traditions like this, and many more, when it opens October 6.

Classes at UW-Madison begin Wednesday.

