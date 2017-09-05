Only on 27 News: We follow Houston Police as they crack down on looters

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Thousands of homes and businesses in Texas are sitting empty in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and that makes them vulnerable to looters.

27 News' Hunter Saenz followed Houston police officers on their patrols to stop criminals from preying on those affected by Harvey.

Officer Douglas Griffith says, "It hadn't stopped raining yet and we already had issues with looters."

Griffith has 26 years behind the badge with the Houston Police Department.

"We would have issues, looting would take place and there was no way to get there. There was no way to get our officers there just because of the flood waters."

For more than a week, all HPD officers have been on 12 hour shifts, with no days off.

On the night shift, many of them are looking for looters at local businesses.

Other popular spots are damaged homes with no electricity.

Since the storm, there's been dozens of arrests for the crime.

Authorities say at least 50 guns have been stolen from area pawn shops.

Dollar stores are also a prime target, but a majority of looters aren't caught in the act.

"We've also put a curfew in place. The curfew has been the best thing we've done so far," says Officer Griffith.

It gives police probable cause to pull anyone over and possibly search their car, but not everyone stops when the lights come on.

"We've had five or six chases a night that have led to arrests for various thefts."

Some of those looters have been armed and dangerous.

"An officer was going after looters and he was shot at."

The officer wasn't hurt, but it's a reminder of the danger that lurks after the storm.

In Texas, the penalty for looting is enhanced during a natural disaster..

Those who are caught could face between 5 and 99 years in prison.